Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of 10x Genomics worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

