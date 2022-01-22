Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 192.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $501.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.63.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.