Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,841 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

