Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,673 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after buying an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.