Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Nordson worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 112.1% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $231.44 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.