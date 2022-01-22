Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.47.

MRNA stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,000 shares of company stock worth $111,838,180 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

