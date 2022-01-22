Monero Classic Price Down 10.3% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $15,299.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00432977 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

