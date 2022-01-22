Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00306401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

