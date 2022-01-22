Morgan Stanley Boosts Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 2,530

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,430 ($33.16) to GBX 2,530 ($34.52) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,700 ($36.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,615.00.

GMVHF opened at $22.23 on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

