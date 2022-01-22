Morgan Stanley Downgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Equal Weight

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

