Morgan Stanley Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $508.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $508.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

