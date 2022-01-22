Morgan Stanley Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $126.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.38 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

