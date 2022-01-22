Morgan Stanley Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $20.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of HST opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

