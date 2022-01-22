Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

