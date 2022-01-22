Morgan Stanley Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.59.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. Biogen has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.