Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.