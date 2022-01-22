Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

DOC stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.