Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

