Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Willdan Group worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Willdan Group by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

