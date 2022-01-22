Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qualys by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.28 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,473 shares of company stock valued at $51,547,060. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

