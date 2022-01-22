Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 7,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 785,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market cap of $538.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.