Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $141.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $9,495,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

