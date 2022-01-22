National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.
Shares of AGI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
