National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

