National Bank Financial Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.