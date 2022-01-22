National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.45.

Shares of DXT opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.02 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

