NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256,630 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of NeoGenomics worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

