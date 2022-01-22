NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $97.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NTAP opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

