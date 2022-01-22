NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NTES opened at $96.99 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 57.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NetEase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.