Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average of $589.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

