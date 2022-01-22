Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $470.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $690.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a twelve month low of $379.99 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

