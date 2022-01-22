Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $420.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $575.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.43. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

