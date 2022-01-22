Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.43. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

