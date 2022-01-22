Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $110.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.50. 58,825,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

