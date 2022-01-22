New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

