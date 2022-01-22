New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of CBTX worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 137.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CBTX by 105,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBTX during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $747.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.99.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

