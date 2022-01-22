New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 347.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $500,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.74 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPRT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

