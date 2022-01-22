New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Transcat worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $89.49 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.