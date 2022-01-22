New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $372,000 Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of First Community Bankshares worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

