New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $408,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of AxoGen worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.78. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

