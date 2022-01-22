New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Cantaloupe worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $545.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

