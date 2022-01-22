Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.09. 321,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,165. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

