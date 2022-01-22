Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,849. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

