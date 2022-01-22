Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 7,019,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,061. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

