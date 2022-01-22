Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,661. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

