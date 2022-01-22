Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,298. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

