Newton Coin Project (NCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $4,100.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

