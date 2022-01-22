NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.75 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $5,754.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00302948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

