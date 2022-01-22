Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 263.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after buying an additional 143,892 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

