NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

