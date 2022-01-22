NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

